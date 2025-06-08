Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 694 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 777,767 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,109,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,486,000 after purchasing an additional 761,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,566,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $33.64 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

