Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

