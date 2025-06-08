Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 101,480 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $15,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 19,893.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 204,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 203,113 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,434,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,668,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTH opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

