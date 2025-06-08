Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $702.81 and last traded at $695.60. Approximately 4,302,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 14,467,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $684.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total value of $199,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,707.52. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,171 shares of company stock worth $35,163,457. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

