Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,642 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $4,436,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,470. This represents a 80.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $4,395,123.81.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.72, for a total value of $4,018,300.80.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $5,504,419.34.

On Thursday, April 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $2,795,529.20.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $2,750,915.60.

On Thursday, March 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $3,008,597.60.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $3,354,994.00.

Cloudflare stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $181.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -816.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.53.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $12,946,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

