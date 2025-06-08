Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – June 6th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Applied Digital, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between $2 billion and $10 billion. They blend the growth potential often seen in smaller firms with greater stability and liquidity, characteristics more common among large-cap companies. Investors may choose mid-cap stocks to balance risk and return in their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.97. 261,776,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,796,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ APLD traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $14.20. 160,847,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,034,414. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 6.09.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. 67,176,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,501,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.49. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

