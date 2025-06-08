Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

IBRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunityBio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.14.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

