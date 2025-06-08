Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

ESOA stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Energy Services of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESOA has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Energy Services of America in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Energy Services of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

