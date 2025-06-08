National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 13,154.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,621 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,393,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.34 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 479.07%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

