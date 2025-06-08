NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 11,220 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 102,000.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 254,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 131,835 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 59,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,223,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0%

REM opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

