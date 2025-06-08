NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,196 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 119,600.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,945,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 31,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,937. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $225.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

