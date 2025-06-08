NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 12,643 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 114,936.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

