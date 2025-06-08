NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 3,148 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 157,400.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,350,000 after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.5%

Autoliv stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.82. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

