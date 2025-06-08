NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 4,132 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 103,300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SPHQ stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

