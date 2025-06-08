NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 6,090 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 76,125.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 149,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FSEP opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $817.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

