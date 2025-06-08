NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 6,224 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 103,733.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

GSIE stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

