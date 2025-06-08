NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 108,800.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $131.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $134.70.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

