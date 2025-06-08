NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 89,208.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. Barclays raised their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

