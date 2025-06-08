NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 107,062.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,997,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,530,000 after acquiring an additional 467,355 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,999,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,783 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,990,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,857,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $20.39.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

