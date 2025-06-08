NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 151,400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $159.64 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.70.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.19. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.33 million. Analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total value of $67,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,647.26. The trade was a 16.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.62 per share, with a total value of $195,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,195.54. The trade was a 7.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

