NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 122,033.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PVH by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 15,137.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 74,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

PVH Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $65.46 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $120.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.42%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

