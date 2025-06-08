NBC Securities Inc. Buys 13,327 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 51,257.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $39.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

