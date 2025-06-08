NBC Securities Inc. Buys 1,690 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 169,000.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Leidos by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Leidos by 10.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Leidos by 41.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LDOS opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.46.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

