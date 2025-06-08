NBC Securities Inc. Buys 2,169 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 108,450.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PKW stock opened at $120.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $96.10 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.59.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3078 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

