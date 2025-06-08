NBC Securities Inc. Buys 3,047 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 101,566.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $113,568,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $66,732,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Crown by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 823,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 674,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Crown by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,008,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 599,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

Crown Price Performance

CCK opened at $99.99 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

