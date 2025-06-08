NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aviat Networks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Trading Up 1.7%

AVNW stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

