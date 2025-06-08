NBC Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 194,400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.71 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

