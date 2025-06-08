NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:SNOV)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:SNOV – Free Report) by 100,409.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOV. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $2,456,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 564.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period.

Shares of SNOV stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.52.

The FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (SNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

