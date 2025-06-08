NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 118,025.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCV. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $443.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $70.13.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

