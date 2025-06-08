NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 108,475.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,315 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 159,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 109,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $450,000.

Shares of FV stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $63.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0618 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

