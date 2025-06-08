NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 56,686.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,201,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,177,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,514,000 after buying an additional 804,185 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,368,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after buying an additional 287,175 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 299,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 87,661 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

