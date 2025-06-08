NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 146,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,228,000 after purchasing an additional 96,179 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE CBT opened at $75.05 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

