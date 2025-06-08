NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 115,400.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $250.89 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.