NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 84,775.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 470,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after buying an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 6.5%

PLTR stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $301.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.25, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,708 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $215,874.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,410.52. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,894,925 shares of company stock worth $369,820,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.