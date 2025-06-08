NBC Securities Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 107,100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 30,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

