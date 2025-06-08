NBC Securities Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 38,264.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $26.53.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

