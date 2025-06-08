NBC Securities Inc. Has $247,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 139,666.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 251.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Comerica by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.69%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

