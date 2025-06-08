NBC Securities Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 143,300.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.39. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $265.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.74.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

