NBC Securities Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 110,871.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.1%

PECO stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

