NBC Securities Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 57,816.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $94.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

