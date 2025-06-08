NBC Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 95,882.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,459,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,551 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 2,385.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,711,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,645 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Invesco by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,653,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,178 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Invesco by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,334,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 67.20%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

