NBC Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 137,750.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,130. The trade was a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $123.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average is $123.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.