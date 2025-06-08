NBC Securities Inc. Increases Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 108,860.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,114 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.92. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1,054.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,095.67 billion. Enel Chile had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.1779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

