NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 106,800.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $74.96 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,151 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,171.04. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,022.94. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

