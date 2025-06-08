NBC Securities Inc. Invests $236,000 in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 820 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,981,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Strategy by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Strategy by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,517 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter worth $81,783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Strategy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,470,000 after buying an additional 281,342 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.42.

Strategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $374.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Strategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $102.40 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.18 and its 200-day moving average is $341.98.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.07, for a total transaction of $371,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,800 and have sold 84,406 shares valued at $30,157,006. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

