NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $263,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,289,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,009,000 after purchasing an additional 84,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total transaction of $214,297.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,757.52. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,992 shares of company stock worth $4,634,519 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $453.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $258.85 and a twelve month high of $455.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.