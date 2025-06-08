NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 2,646 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 132,300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,905,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,331,000 after buying an additional 291,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,281,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after acquiring an additional 316,754 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,616,000 after acquiring an additional 269,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $127.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -118.38 and a beta of 0.84. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $128.24.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $231,379.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,436. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,434.72. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,528 over the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

