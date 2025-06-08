NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 3,092 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 103,066.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $91.75 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.52.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3251 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

