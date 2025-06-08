NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 3,244 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 108,133.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Citigroup by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.97.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.2%

C opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.