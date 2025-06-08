NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 3,646 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 121,533.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

